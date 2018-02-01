SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Vape in style and convenience with Greenhouse’s Acacia. The world’s smallest portable dry herb vaporizer with the most advanced technology available makes the ultimate dry herb vaporizer. 900mAh battery Ceramic heating chamber Ceramic filter Mesh filter and spring Rubber mouthpiece Cleaning brush Packing tool USB charger
on February 1st, 2018
It does the job. The only problems I have are 1.) having to consistently "repack" the bowl every 2-3 hits because the bottom part of the bowl gets heated first and 2.) the smell. Now, the smoke (or "vapor", per say) does not smell. What does smell is the vaporizer itself. The rubber mouth piece and the dirty bowl make the smell LOUD if left unclean for quite some time, Other than that, the product is fine. I have the Jr. version and it is good if you are smoking on the go or with some friends. It hits you hard, depending how long you hold that button.