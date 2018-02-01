 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Acacia

by Greenhouse Products

About this product

Vape in style and convenience with Greenhouse’s Acacia. The world’s smallest portable dry herb vaporizer with the most advanced technology available makes the ultimate dry herb vaporizer. 900mAh battery Ceramic heating chamber Ceramic filter Mesh filter and spring Rubber mouthpiece Cleaning brush Packing tool USB charger

258manny

It does the job. The only problems I have are 1.) having to consistently "repack" the bowl every 2-3 hits because the bottom part of the bowl gets heated first and 2.) the smell. Now, the smoke (or "vapor", per say) does not smell. What does smell is the vaporizer itself. The rubber mouth piece and the dirty bowl make the smell LOUD if left unclean for quite some time, Other than that, the product is fine. I have the Jr. version and it is good if you are smoking on the go or with some friends. It hits you hard, depending how long you hold that button.

Greenhouse aims to deliver the best product experience possible. We strive create superior, beautiful and technologically advanced products that push the boundaries of vaporization and evolve the world of smoking. We build products that are not only more effective but also those that consumers can relate to: simple, pleasurable experiences. Greenhouse is proud to offer stylish, next-generation products that will deliver an unparalleled experience wherever life takes you.