258manny on February 1st, 2018

It does the job. The only problems I have are 1.) having to consistently "repack" the bowl every 2-3 hits because the bottom part of the bowl gets heated first and 2.) the smell. Now, the smoke (or "vapor", per say) does not smell. What does smell is the vaporizer itself. The rubber mouth piece and the dirty bowl make the smell LOUD if left unclean for quite some time, Other than that, the product is fine. I have the Jr. version and it is good if you are smoking on the go or with some friends. It hits you hard, depending how long you hold that button.