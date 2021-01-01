 Loading…

Indica

Grandpa Larry OG

by GreenPharms Extracts

GreenPharms Extracts Cannabis Flower Grandpa Larry OG

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Grandpa Larry OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Ocimene

Grandpa Larry OG, also known as "Grandpa Larry," is a potent indica marijuana strain with top tier genetics.Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG were crossed to create this indica that behaves more like a hybrid.  In terms of effects, you can expect clear, creative thoughts paired with a subtle relaxing feeling. Grandpa Larry OG can relieve pain without locking you to the couch. Taking after Granddaddy Purple in growth, these dense dark green and purple buds are covered in trichomes and orange hairs.

