Dirty Girl

by GreenRush Cannabis

Dirty Girl

About this product

Dirty Girl: Trainwreck x Cinderella 99

About this strain

Dirty Girl

Dirty Girl

Dirty Girl is a sativa-dominant cross of a Trainwreck hybrid, known as Arcata Lemon Wreck, and Cinderella 99. The combination produces a tropical aroma of pineapples and citrus fruit with a sharp pungent note reminiscent of Pine-Sol. The flavor of Dirty Girl is like sweet lemon candy and the effects it produces are happy and creative. Dirty Girl will elevate your mood and may help avoid the complications of depression, anxiety, and migraine headaches.

About this brand

GreenRush Cannabis is a WA i502 producer-processor located in the scenic Snohomish Valley. We produce a clean, sophisticated crop that has become a preferred brand for a number of top shops in Washington state known for our consistent terpene flavor, high quality, and deep impact. GreenRush Cannabis comes highly recommended by expert budtenders and is often back-ordered by each of our vendors. At this time, you can find Green Rush products in Washington State at these retailers: -- Seattle Cannabis Co. -- Bud Hut -- Local Roots -- Gold Bar Marijuana -- Loving Farms -- Puget Sound Marijuana -- Cascade Kropz Visit our website to find out which of our retail partners is nearest to you.