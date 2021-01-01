 Loading…

1:1 Blue Razzleberry Mega Pearl 100mg

by Grön

Juicy Berry. Refreshing Blast. Treat your tastebuds to a blast of berry in an uplifting 1:1 ratio of CBG and THC. As the cannabinoid predecessor to CBD and THC. CBG has been seen to produce a stimulating, vitalizing high, perfect for kickstarting your next creative project, fueling your outdoor adventure, or boosting your next get-together with friends. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT 5MG CBG PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE 5MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

We are Grön, one of Oregon's largest cannabis confectioners offering a wide variety of handcrafted edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.

