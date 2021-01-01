1:1 Blue Razzleberry Mega Pearl 100mg
by GrönWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Juicy Berry. Refreshing Blast. Treat your tastebuds to a blast of berry in an uplifting 1:1 ratio of CBG and THC. As the cannabinoid predecessor to CBD and THC. CBG has been seen to produce a stimulating, vitalizing high, perfect for kickstarting your next creative project, fueling your outdoor adventure, or boosting your next get-together with friends. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT 5MG CBG PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE 5MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
About this brand
Grön
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.