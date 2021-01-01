 Loading…

2:1 Bliss Strawberry Pearls 300mg

Grön

Lusciously Sweet. Delicately Smooth. Nobody can resist the flavor of freshly picked strawberries. Like a summer drive, you may experience ‘warm-wind-through-your-hair’ sensations. 20mg of CBD and 10mg of THC will give you a full body blissfulness that’s perfect for a romantic dinner out, a body-moving workout, or long walk through your favorite park. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with freeze-dried strawberries combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 2:1 ratio. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX CBD 20MG PER SERVING AND 200MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

We are Grön, one of Oregon's largest cannabis confectioners offering a wide variety of handcrafted edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.

