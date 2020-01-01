 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Dark Chocolate with Raspberry 2:1

by Gron

Perfectly Sweet, Wonderfully Tart. Our Dark Chocolate w/ Raspberry bar is as beautiful as it is delicious! With only 2.5mg of THC per piece, this bar is perfect for micro-dosing or as a beginner’s introduction to the world of edibles. Did we mention it’s vegan? what’s in it? Handcrafted, fair-trade sourced, 72% cacao dark chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC/CBD cannabinoid distillate in a 2:1 ratio, and topped with organic freeze-dried raspberries. THC: 2.5mg per serving / 25mg per package CBD: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package

We are Grön, Oregon’s largest producer of recreational cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff, come from all over the world and every walk of life to join together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy, and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.