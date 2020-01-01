About this product
Perfectly Sweet, Wonderfully Tart. Our Dark Chocolate w/ Raspberry bar is as beautiful as it is delicious! With only 2.5mg of THC per piece, this bar is perfect for micro-dosing or as a beginner’s introduction to the world of edibles. Did we mention it’s vegan? what’s in it? Handcrafted, fair-trade sourced, 72% cacao dark chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC/CBD cannabinoid distillate in a 2:1 ratio, and topped with organic freeze-dried raspberries. THC: 2.5mg per serving / 25mg per package CBD: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
