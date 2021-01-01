Grön
Grön 4:1 Dark Chocolate Raspberry - CBD/THC
About this product
Perfectly Sweet. Wonderfully Tart.
Our Dark Chocolate w/ Raspberry bar is as beautiful as it is delicious! With 5mg of THC and 20mg CBD per piece, this bar is perfect for micro-dosing or as a beginner’s introduction to the world of edibles. Did we mention it’s vegan?
What’s in it?
Handcrafted, Fair Trade sourced, 72% cacao dark chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC and CBD in a 4:1 ratio and topped with organic freeze-dried raspberries.
THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
CBD: 20mg per serving / 200mg per package
Our Dark Chocolate w/ Raspberry bar is as beautiful as it is delicious! With 5mg of THC and 20mg CBD per piece, this bar is perfect for micro-dosing or as a beginner’s introduction to the world of edibles. Did we mention it’s vegan?
What’s in it?
Handcrafted, Fair Trade sourced, 72% cacao dark chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC and CBD in a 4:1 ratio and topped with organic freeze-dried raspberries.
THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
CBD: 20mg per serving / 200mg per package
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!