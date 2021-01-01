About this product

Perfectly Sweet. Wonderfully Tart.



Our Dark Chocolate w/ Raspberry bar is as beautiful as it is delicious! With 5mg of THC and 20mg CBD per piece, this bar is perfect for micro-dosing or as a beginner’s introduction to the world of edibles. Did we mention it’s vegan?



What’s in it?

Handcrafted, Fair Trade sourced, 72% cacao dark chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC and CBD in a 4:1 ratio and topped with organic freeze-dried raspberries.



THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package

CBD: 20mg per serving / 200mg per package