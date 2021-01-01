 Loading…

Indica

Ghost Ship

by Grow Ohio

Grow Ohio Cannabis Flower Ghost Ship

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Ghost Ship is an indica-dominant cross between Purple Kush Starship and Gupta Kush created by Colorado Seed Inc. Pervasive relaxation cascades over the body, but the buzz is not lethargic. With a very strong aroma that can only be described as “Kushy,” this strain soothes aches and pains while lending heady introspection. Think hard and rest easy. This flower is a solid option for muscle relaxation and stress relief.  

