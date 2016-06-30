Grow Ohio
Ghost Ship
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Ghost Ship effects
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
64% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
57% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
57% of people say it helps with pain
