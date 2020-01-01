 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow lights
  5. Bloom-Ray™

Bloom-Ray™

by Grow-Ray

About this product

The Bloom-Ray™ uses recently developed high efficiency LEDs that are many times more powerful than earlier generations. These LEDs provide growth spectrum optimized light to enable the most efficient plant photosynthesis, thereby producing the largest yields in the shortest time. Very high PAR (Photosynthetically Active Radiation) values speed plant growth for the highest biomass, while penetrating deep into the canopy — something standard red/blue LED grow lights cannot do. Our modular light bar design provides extremely even coverage from edge-to-edge of the growing area, with no hot spots or appreciable fall off.

About this brand

Grow-Ray has developed the premier line of LED grow lights designed for industrial and commercial cannabis cultivation. Specifically engineered for vegetative and flower stages, Grow-Ray high-performance LED lights offer growers the latest technology in horticultural lighting to ensure maximum plant growth and biomass. By meeting the highest quality standards, the Bloom-Ray™, Veg-Ray™, and Side-Ray™ guarantee long-term operational safety, performance, and reliability. All Grow-Ray lights are compatible with Phyto-Sync™ technology, developed by Grow-Ray’s research-oriented parent company, PhytoSynthetix. The Grow-Ray team is composed of electrical engineers and plant physiologists who have more than 20 years of combined experience in photobiology and LED controls. Beyond a lighting company, the Grow-Ray community offers strategic solutions to maximize production yield. Grow-Ray is on the cutting edge of science, constantly developing new features and bringing better solutions to its customers.