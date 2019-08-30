 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Southwest Stomper x Willie's Wonder

by Grow West Cannabis Company

About this product

Southwest Stomper x Willie's Wonder is an indica leaning hybrid with a strong musk aroma. It can help relieve pain and inflammation. It also has a sedating effect, so it is best for evening use. Medicinal properties: antibiotic, antimutagenic, antiviral, antiseptic, antimicrobial, stress relief, anti-anxiety

As soon as I opened the bag and took a whiff I was unsure of what I got myself into. I smelled chemical cleaning solution pungent plant. If I had acquired this on park heights and belvedere - no brainer, somebody laced this shit smoke at your own risk. But I got this from a reputable dispensary so it's gotta be good. It's dark in color but I have a bag of shake so... anywho this strain affected me. My motor skills were off and I felt kinda trippy. Lots of pressure behind the eyes. This does not creep up on you. Your going to feel every hit. Consecutively taking you higher but deeper down the rabbit hole. This weed has everything an indica dominant strain is supposed to have and more. You know looking back, because hindsight is 20/20, I was too high. I was scared of this the next day and had to put some strawberry fields in my bowl for a more civilized high. Later that day I noticed I wasn't high enough or anymore and then I got a craving to be wonderfully stomped on. Took a trip on southwest airlines to my homeboy Willie's crib. It wasn't long before I had couch lock and suffered from a case of writers block.

Grow West is a community-centered, family-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis.