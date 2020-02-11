boookie
on February 11th, 2020
I'm new to the medical cannabis field so I've been trying different strains. This is my fourth strain and by far my favorite. Very calming, almost euphoric. I'll definitely buy this again.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
StarDawg (Balance) Cartridge Genetics: Chemdog 4 x Tres Star This Balance cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~405.65 mg THC, ~4.03 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:101. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
on February 11th, 2020
I'm new to the medical cannabis field so I've been trying different strains. This is my fourth strain and by far my favorite. Very calming, almost euphoric. I'll definitely buy this again.
Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields.