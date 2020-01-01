SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
Ghost Rider O.G. (Body) Disposable Vape Pen Syringe Genetics: Ghost Train Haze x Sour Pez This BODY disposable vape pen contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 250 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~183.75 mg THC, ~2.75 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:67. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
Ghost Rider OG combines genetics from two legendary strains to produce an indica-dominant powerhouse. Parent strains include Karma’s Biker Kush and The White from Krome genetics. The White is known for its unbelievable density of beautiful bright white trichomes while Biker Kush is cherished for its classic Kush flavor. The result is a bud with flavors of Pine-Sol, citrus Kush, and earthy hash. The high is potent and sedative, making it a good choice for relaxing and winding down.