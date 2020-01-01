 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Hindu Kush

by Gud Gardens

Purple Hindu Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.  

Güd Gardens

Güd Gardens is a female owned and operated recreational cannabis farm nestled on the scenic Rogue River is Southern Oregon. With an emphasis on utility and grace, our property has transformed into a versatile and sustainable homestead alongside our indoor, greenhouse, and half-acre, full-sun cannabis farm. We are inspired daily by the natural beauty of our surroundings and the majesty of the cannabis plant. Our hope is to share our joy and gratitude with the world through our carefully cultivated flowers.