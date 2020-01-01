 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Grateful Breath

by Hana Medicinals

Hana Medicinals Cannabis Flower Grateful Breath

About this product

About this strain

Grateful Breath

Grateful Breath

Coming from the Gage Green Group, Grateful Breath is a cross of OG Kush Breath and Joseph OG that instantly became a staple in their lineup. With frosty trichomes on light green (almost white) flowers, this strain produces dense kushy eye candy that puts out a gassy kush and sweet cookie terpene profile. Grateful Breath is an excellent choice for those who want some straight gas that will send you all the way to the couch.

 

