This strain is a staple in the genetics that have come from the Gage Green Group. Joseph OG was found as a bag seed from an Underdawg OG batch, and it checked all the boxes when it came to smell, potency, structure, and vigor. Because the strain is male, it is not produced for sale, however, understanding the history of this strain is important for breeding.
