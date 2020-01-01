ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Joseph OG

This strain is a staple in the genetics that have come from the Gage Green Group. Joseph OG was found as a bag seed from an Underdawg OG batch, and it checked all the boxes when it came to smell, potency, structure, and vigor. Because the strain is male, it is not produced for sale, however, understanding the history of this strain is important for breeding.

 

Strain spotlight

Lineage

Strain
Joseph OG
Strain child
Grateful Breath
child

