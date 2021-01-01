Dark Chocolate Bar 400mg 20-pack
by Happy Valley
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our premium Dark Chocolate Bars are expertly prepared in the Happy Valley kitchen, using sustainably sourced, single-origin 55% dark chocolate from Ecuadorean Republica Del Cacao—a Valrhona Chocolates partner. Ingredients: Sugar, partially hydrogenated palm & cottonseed oils, nonfat dry milk, cocoa processed with alkali, cocoa, glyceryl lacto esters, soy lecithin, salt, cannabis distillate. 400MG (20mg THC per square 20 servings per package)
About this brand
Happy Valley
