  Dirty Widow Cartridge

Dirty Widow Cartridge

by Harmony Farms

Dirty Widow Cartridge by Harmony Farms

About this product

Dirty Widow Cartridge by Harmony Farms

About this strain

Dirty Widow

Dirty Widow

Dirty Widow is a sativa-dominant hybrid loaded with euphoria. This natural cross of Dirty Girl and White Widow is an uplifting combination perfect for cleaning your house or getting active. It exhibits delicious earthy terpenes and light touches of citrus and aromatic wood. Dirty Widow is also an excellent strain to share among friends, especially as the strain’s effects are known to stimulate conversation and creativity. But have a glass of water nearby;  the combination of Dirty Widow and long talks is a recipe for cottonmouth.

About this brand

As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.