Sativa

4.6 168 reviews

Dirty Girl

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 35 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 168 reviews

Dirty Girl

Dirty Girl is a sativa-dominant cross of a Trainwreck hybrid, known as Arcata Lemon Wreck, and Cinderella 99. The combination produces a tropical aroma of pineapples and citrus fruit with a sharp pungent note reminiscent of Pine-Sol. The flavor of Dirty Girl is like sweet lemon candy and the effects it produces are happy and creative. Dirty Girl will elevate your mood and may help avoid the complications of depression, anxiety, and migraine headaches.

Effects

Show all

116 people reported 772 effects
Happy 58%
Relaxed 47%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 41%
Euphoric 39%
Stress 32%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 16%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

168

Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Dirty Girl
Strain child
Dirty Widow
child

Pair These Spooky Books With Eerie Strains
New Strains Alert: Sensi Skunk, Dirty Girl, Game Changer, Blue Monster, and White Diesel
Leafly's Dirtiest, Most NSFW Cannabis Strains
Most popular in