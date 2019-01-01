About this product
Boss Hogg is a balanced hybrid of Chemdog x Chem #4 genetics, and is a harmony of Indica and Sativa effects. It relaxes the body while stimulating the mind. This strain can adapt to your mindset and your needs. The Boss Hogg has hints of its diesel family origins, with a forward sweet hash flavor, like sweet sap and earthy incense. This is the perfect meditation medicine.
Boss Hogg by Cali Connection is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Chemdawg 4 and another Chem 4 backcross. This strain carries a strong earthy, hashy aroma that mixes with the funky sour diesel notes of its Chemdawg parent. A true hybrid, Boss Hogg delivers a balance of mind and body effects that ease the body into relaxation while the mind is lifted to a happy, euphoric state. Despite its heavy body effects, Boss Hogg is cerebrally stimulating and sharpens the senses to help you stay engaged and creative.