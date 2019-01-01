 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Boss Hogg

Boss Hogg

by Harmony Grow

Write a review
Harmony Grow Cannabis Flower Boss Hogg
Harmony Grow Cannabis Flower Boss Hogg

About this product

Boss Hogg is a balanced hybrid of Chemdog x Chem #4 genetics, and is a harmony of Indica and Sativa effects. It relaxes the body while stimulating the mind. This strain can adapt to your mindset and your needs. The Boss Hogg has hints of its diesel family origins, with a forward sweet hash flavor, like sweet sap and earthy incense. This is the perfect meditation medicine.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Boss Hogg

Boss Hogg

Boss Hogg by Cali Connection is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Chemdawg 4 and another Chem 4 backcross. This strain carries a strong earthy, hashy aroma that mixes with the funky sour diesel notes of its Chemdawg parent. A true hybrid, Boss Hogg delivers a balance of mind and body effects that ease the body into relaxation while the mind is lifted to a happy, euphoric state. Despite its heavy body effects, Boss Hogg is cerebrally stimulating and sharpens the senses to help you stay engaged and creative.

About this brand

Harmony Grow Logo
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.