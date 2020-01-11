 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Mother of all Cherries

Mother of all Cherries

by Harmony Grow

Mother of all Cherries

Mother Of All Cherries comes from the breeders at In-House Genetics. They combined the M.O.A.B. (Mother Of All Berries) with the Cherry Pie to create a fruit forward, indica dominant strain. The Mother Of All Cherries has a powerful berry and cherry smell and flavor, like a creamy cherry smoothie on a hot summer's day. Indica/Sativa: 90/10

RuaJames

Beautiful dense purple nugs, great taste, and really works great for anxiety and stress, quite well on pain for me too. This is one of my favorite Indica strains of all Harmony’s Grow just under Nepali Queen and Purple Kush right along with Indy Bubblegum.

Mother of All Cherries

Mother of All Cherries

Bred by House Genetics, Mother of All Cherries is an indica-dominant hybrid of Mother of Berries and Cherry Pie. It has compact trichome-coated buds with purple accents, and retains a sweet berry scent. Mother of All Cherries is a great strain for anyone with a passion for fruity buds and heavy-hitting indicas.

 

About this brand

We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.