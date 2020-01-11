Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Mother Of All Cherries comes from the breeders at In-House Genetics. They combined the M.O.A.B. (Mother Of All Berries) with the Cherry Pie to create a fruit forward, indica dominant strain. The Mother Of All Cherries has a powerful berry and cherry smell and flavor, like a creamy cherry smoothie on a hot summer's day. Indica/Sativa: 90/10
on January 11th, 2020
Beautiful dense purple nugs, great taste, and really works great for anxiety and stress, quite well on pain for me too. This is one of my favorite Indica strains of all Harmony’s Grow just under Nepali Queen and Purple Kush right along with Indy Bubblegum.
Bred by House Genetics, Mother of All Cherries is an indica-dominant hybrid of Mother of Berries and Cherry Pie. It has compact trichome-coated buds with purple accents, and retains a sweet berry scent. Mother of All Cherries is a great strain for anyone with a passion for fruity buds and heavy-hitting indicas.