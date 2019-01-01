Lavender Jones
Lavender Jones, also called Purple Jones, is a hybrid strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones.
OUR BRANDS Every brand we create or carry at Harvest is chosen based on its ability to help improve our customer’s lives. We put the absolute best care into our cannabis so that, one day, it can take the best care of you. www.leafly.com/brands/evolab