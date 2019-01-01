About this product
Headlight pre-rolls are sold in a variety of WA state locations and provide established consumers and budtenders with an incredibly smooth and potent experience. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, and Rainbow Jones, these pre-rolls are guaranteed to have higher than average THC, providing consumers with a joint that burns even and hits strong. Available in: 0.5gx2 Bulk
About this strain
Rainbow Jones
Rainbow Jones by Connoisseur Genetics is a colorful indica-dominant strain with golden hairs and varying shades of purple. Created by crossing Granddaddy Purple and Casey Jones, this strain offers predominantly sedative effects coupled with Casey Jones’ heady euphoria. The terpene profile is tart and earthy while retaining an herbaceous spice upon combustion/vaporization. Enjoy Rainbow Jones later into the evening to assist with minor physical pain, depression, or restlessness.