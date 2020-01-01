 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. Doggy CBD Oil

Doggy CBD Oil

by Health Synergy Inc

Write a review
Health Synergy Inc Pets Pet Tinctures Doggy CBD Oil

$69.99MSRP

About this product

Size/Volume: 2oz Total CBD: 360mg Dose/Serving: 8-12 drops (2-30lbs) 6-32 drops (31-60lbs) 36-65 drops (61-100lbs) Your four legged friends have an endocannabinoid system just like you do. This means that they can also benefit from CBD supplements. Doggy CBD Oil can help them with mental conditions such as depression, anxiety, aggression, and cognitive issues. It can also help with physical issues like arthritis, seizures, and inflammation. Dogs also benefit from the use of CBD supplements even if they don’t have any specific conditions. Their endocannabinoid system will benefit from receiving an overall boost to help with things such as comprehension, stress relief, fur growth and immunity. All Health Synergy pet products contain only CBD. This is because THC and other cannabinoids can have a negative effect on your pets health. We always keep your pets safety our top priority when making these dog CBD products.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

About this brand

Health Synergy Inc Logo
Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website. We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.