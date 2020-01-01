3:1 CBD/THC Hawaiian Dream Cartridge 1g
3:1 CBD/THC Hawaiian Dream Cartridge 1g by Heavy Hitters
Hawaiian Dream
Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Though some renditions of this strain have a THC-dominant chemical profile, Hawaiian Dream is best known for its high CBD content which is often twice as abundant as its THC. Patients look to this high-CBD sativa to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety without physical heaviness or a foggy head.