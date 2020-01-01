GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Lifter is a highly sought-after strain of hemp flower due to its very high concentrations of CBD, which is paired with an awesome terpene profile with the essence of lemon, pine, and sweet citrus. Robust and effective, this strain is the favorite of many connoisseurs all over the world.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.