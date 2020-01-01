 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Lifter Full Spectrum Hemp Flower
Lifter Full Spectrum Hemp Flower

by Helping Friendly Salve

Lifter is a highly sought-after strain of hemp flower due to its very high concentrations of CBD, which is paired with an awesome terpene profile with the essence of lemon, pine, and sweet citrus. Robust and effective, this strain is the favorite of many connoisseurs all over the world.

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

