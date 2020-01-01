 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Alien OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Hybrid

Alien OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Alien OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Alien OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Hints of Lemon & Pine Spicy & Sweet SENSATION Energizing Creativity Euphoric Relaxation WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G Hybrid Flower

About this strain

Alien OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.