Indica

God's Gift (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Pre-rolls God's Gift (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Citrus, Grape, Lemon, Hash SENSATION Dreamy Peaceful Daze WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this strain

God's Gift

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.