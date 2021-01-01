Kryptonite 3.5G Indica Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Earthy Musty Tropical Fruit SENSATION Euphoric Body Buzz Sleepy Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower
About this brand
High Garden
About this strain
Kryptonite
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
A mysterious clone-only hybrid, Kryptonite is rumored to be a cross between Mendocino Purps and Killer Queen created by breeders at the Bay Area’s famed Oaksterdam University. This strain is a good choice for those seeking to treat serious pain without overwhelming sleepiness. Kryptonite features a musty tropical fruit smell and a sweet, sugary flavor reminiscent of Cinderella 99, one of the parent strains to Killer Queen.
