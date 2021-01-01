 Loading…

Indica

Kryptonite 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Earthy Musty Tropical Fruit SENSATION Euphoric Body Buzz Sleepy Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G Indica Flower

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

Kryptonite

Kryptonite
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A mysterious clone-only hybrid, Kryptonite is rumored to be a cross between Mendocino Purps and Killer Queen created by breeders at the Bay Area’s famed Oaksterdam University. This strain is a good choice for those seeking to treat serious pain without overwhelming sleepiness. Kryptonite features a musty tropical fruit smell and a sweet, sugary flavor reminiscent of Cinderella 99, one of the parent strains to Killer Queen. 

