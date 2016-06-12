Loading…
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Kryptonite 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Earthy
Musty Tropical Fruit

SENSATION
Euphoric Body Buzz
Sleepy Sedation

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G Indica Flower

Kryptonite effects

Reported by real people like you
235 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
