High Garden
Kryptonite 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Earthy
Musty Tropical Fruit
SENSATION
Euphoric Body Buzz
Sleepy Sedation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G Indica Flower
3.5G Indica Flower
Kryptonite effects
Reported by real people like you
235 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!