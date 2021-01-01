 Loading…

Orange Sherbet 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Orange Sherbet 3.5G Sativa Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Orange Sherbet 3.5G Sativa Flower

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Fruity Hints of Citrus & Pine SENSATION Uplifting Happiness Relaxing WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Orange Sherbert

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal. 

 

