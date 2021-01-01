Orange Sherbet 3.5G Sativa Flower
TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Fruity Hints of Citrus & Pine SENSATION Uplifting Happiness Relaxing WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal.
