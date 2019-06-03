- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Orange Cream crosses Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream. Expect a smooth citrus flavor profile with intoxicating effects. Orange Cream brings back the connection between OG and Cookies genetics, making this strain a must-try for connoisseurs or citrus terp lovers.
Strain spotlight
