ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Cream
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Orange Cream

Hybrid

4.4 14 reviews

Orange Cream

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 24 products tested with lab partners

Orange Cream
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Orange Cream crosses Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream. Expect a smooth citrus flavor profile with intoxicating effects. Orange Cream brings back the connection between OG and Cookies genetics, making this strain a must-try for connoisseurs or citrus terp lovers.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

Show all

Avatar for grilledcheeseNfries
Member since 2018
Personally there isn’t much to this strain, it gets you high but nothing spectacular. Doesn’t make you giggly or anything like that. A really chill and relaxing strain. A nice strain to smoke when you want to relax and listen to music with.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Leahchachea
Member since 2018
my super favorite. (right after orange cookies) I suffer from sciatica and scoliosis while also having a high tolerance for marijuana. while it may not test high in THC, (I don't always go for percentages) I FEEL this strains' effects. helps with my pain but also doesn't just put me to sleep. and th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Azadox
Member since 2019
Just picked this strain up. Three hits in and I'm in orbit. On the first bowl with my girlfriend, asked her how the high was: "Cherries... wait shit you asked me how it was, I just said what I want to eat." This was in both a surprised and amused, yet somehow questioning tone. I feel like I'm weari...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for ThunderSmoke27
Member since 2019
Overall, very solid Indica dominant hybrid from the ever amazing GSC family. As a fan of the Cookie family as a whole, this strain did not disappoint.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Wingnutz
Member since 2015
Amazing full effect strain for me! Absolutely medicated and able to function without any depression or anxiety. Understanding that strains effect everyone differently, this little hidden gem at only 17 percent did the trick! Smoooth!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Orange Cream nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Orange Cream nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
Cookies and Cream
parent
Strain
Orange Cream
First strain child
Sonic Screwdriver
child
Second strain child
Orange Sherbert
child

Products with Orange Cream

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Orange Cream nearby.

Most popular in