  5. Strawberry Cough 3.5G Sativa Flower
Sativa

Strawberry Cough 3.5G Sativa Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Strawberry Cough 3.5G Sativa Flower
TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Earthy Hints of Strawberry SENSATION Energizing Euphoria Uplifting Happiness WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G Sativa Flower

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.