Goji OG Syringe 1g

by High Tech Concentrates

High Tech Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Goji OG Syringe 1g

About this product

About this strain

Goji OG

Goji OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.

 

About this brand

