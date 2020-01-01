 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Poison Fruit

by High Winds Farm

Poison Fruit crosses Agent Orange with Sunset Sherbert to create this strain with a fruity terpene profile. It has citrus aromas with floral and skunky influences. The flavors are sweet and fruit-forward with berry and orange tones. Huge, dense buds are dotted with orange hairs.

 

Brady has been growing cannabis since 1998. He started in a tiny Southeast Portland attic with a single metal halide light that he split the cost of with a roommate.The extremely satisfying experience of growing his own cannabis led to many years of trial and error. Learning to grow is an ongoing experience, even after 18 years, theres plenty more to be learned. At High Winds, we try to build on this experience and strive to make each harvest better than the last. We believe in the good that cannabis brings to the world, and we grow ours with respect and admiration.