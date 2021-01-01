About this product

Critical Mass and Northern Lights are legendary names in the Cannabis world. While both have a soothing Indica touch, the two heavyweights are famous for different reasons. The massive, branch-breaking colas of Critical Mass will make cultivators gasp in awe as the plant blooms. Northern Lights, however, astonishes users with its soaring-above-the-clouds high. The good news is that tokers and growers don't need to choose between the two. With Auto Critical x Northern Lights, aficionados can have the best of both worlds. The plant captivates the attention with a spicy yet fruity scent, and entices users to take more by leaving an earthy taste on the lips. With a single puff, the mind is cast adrift on an ocean of calm while the muscles and joints soften. Tokers who want to try their hand at growing can easily do so with these Critical x Northern Lights autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. Beginner-friendly yet high-yielding, harvest also comes early with these little buttons. Growing Critical x Northern Lights from Autoflower Seeds An Auto Critical x Northern Lights plant has a very short lifespan. Within only 2 to 3 weeks, it will start to flower, and will continue to bloom for another 7 to 8 weeks. In total, it only takes about 11 weeks to go from seed to harvest. Like most autoflowering cultivars, Critical x NL is resilient and easy to raise. However, its colas are bigger and heavier than most and may break the very branches that hold them. It's a minor setback that most growers, even newbies, don't find difficult to address. To prevent the limbs from snapping, you can set up structural support. Indoors, this small-to-medium sized plant prefers hydroponics or soil. Growers who plan to cultivate at least 4 of these plants simultaneously can use the Sea of Green technique to achieve maximum yield. Keep the temperature between 70 and 82° Fahrenheit, and come harvest-time, you'll be jumping for joy with a reward to the tune of 1.31 ounces of large buds per square foot. Indoor growing is best, because the whims of nature may cause an injury from which the plant does not have time to recover. Growers in favorable locations can grow al fresco if they wish, but the yields will be a lot smaller – between 1.75 and 5.25 ounces per plant. To make up for the limited production, growers can opt for multiple seasons. In the northern hemisphere, at least two harvests are possible, with the last one falling no later than mid-September. Make sure that winter has wholly passed and the last frost has disappeared before sowing the seeds outdoors. Fragrance and Flavor The cultivar's scent and sapidity are a reminder of its mixed lineage. It has Northern Lights' spicy kick along with Critical Mass's fruity aroma. While the dense smoke warms the nose, there's a detectable earthiness that's similar to the smell of damp soil after a sprinkle of rain. In terms of flavor, the spiciness takes a backseat while the fruity taste is more distinguishable. You'll notice a citrus tang with a hint of nectar. Effects A long, tiring day in the office is a daily gripe for many nine-to-fivers. Worries pile up like stacks of paperwork, and sometimes they're impossible to shut off at the end of the working day. With Auto Critical x Northern Lights, though, you have two of the most celebrated Indica cultivars at your disposal, ready to provide relief. A toke or two of this hard-hitter is plenty to achieve a momentary escape. Almost instantly, a cloudburst of bliss will engulf your mind, masking negative thoughts and troubles. You'll soon start to feel positively euphoric, and the happy, uplifted feeling will last for many hours. Just a few minutes after the first toke, the cultivar's primary selling point will kick in. It starts at the back of the head and spreads into every part of the anatomy. Like a gentle massage, tensions will dissipate and the whole body will feel looser and lighter. Lethargy will soon follow, gradually intensifying to couch-lock, after which sleep will likely follow. Like a much-needed restart for the system, you'll wake up feeling refreshed and ready to face a new day. Autoflower Critical x Northern Lights Seeds Although it's not yet completed its journey towards 420 superstardom, this cultivar's genetics give it a high chance of success. It has just the right pedigree to attract attention, with a lovely scent and flavor to entice tokers from the outset. Once they take a puff or two, its soothing effects will surely win their loyalty. Growers, too, have fallen under its spell. A plant that produces gigantic buds without requiring much effort is a sure winner, and even beginners can get great results. Thanks to these autoflowering seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co., you won't need to wait long either. With such advantages, adding this cultivar to your growery sounds like a great idea all round!