 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. Calming Aid - CBD Soft Chews

Calming Aid - CBD Soft Chews

by Honest Paws

Write a review
Honest Paws Pets Pet Treats Calming Aid - CBD Soft Chews

$39.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Now available in easy to consume soft chews, Honest Paws is happy to offer our premium CBD in the form of tasty little, soft morsels. In addition to CBD, we’ve added the additional calming ingredients of L-Theanine and Tryptophan (the same stuff found in turkey meat that makes us so tired after Thanksgiving dinner). This special, proprietary blend using CBD Isolate is guaranteed to help calm even the most anxious of dogs! GREAT FOR DOGS SUFFERING FROM OR TRYING TO PREVENT: Anxiety Issues Nervous-Licking Phobias/Fears The Stress of Flying Stress Associated with Road Trips/Car Rides Poor Sleep

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Honest Paws Logo
Honest Paws offers quality, full-spectrum CBD products for pets including our award-winning dog treats in multiple formulas, tinctures and coconut oil. We pride ourselves in offering effective ways to treat our pets...who we consider family.