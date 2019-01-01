 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Sunburn PAX Pod 0.5g

by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

Sunburn PAX Pod 0.5g

About this product

Sunburn PAX Pod 0.5g by House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this strain

Sunburn

Sunburn

Sunburn is a lime green sativa-dominant hybrid that reeks of old, sweet genetics. Sunburn began as Island Sweet Skunk crossed with Rug Burn OG. Island Sweet Skunk’s genetics supposedly crossed the ocean with Vietnam Veterans. Colorado Seed Inc. took this beautifully uplifting cut and stabilized the genetics further with the addition of their Gupta Kush. The blend of sweet, pungent, and floral aromas coalesce to create an all-day sativa that stimulates without too much anxiety or paranoia.   

About this brand

Our mission is to provide the highest quality product on the market. Our unwavering commitment to quality is unmatched.