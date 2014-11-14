ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rug Burn OG

aka Rug Burn, Rug Burn Kush, Rug Burn OG Kush

Rug Burn OG took 3rd place for hybrids at the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup. By crossing Ghost OG with Rare Dankness #1, Rare Dankness Seeds has created a pungent flavor mix of sour citrus and hints of diesel that sting the senses. Though listed as an indica-leaning hybrid, Rug Burn provides an uplifting effect that helped it make its way onto High Times' list of "Earth's Strongest Strains 2014."

84 people reported 698 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 63%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 55%
Sleepy 28%
Stress 33%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 26%
Nausea 23%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 1%

Lineage

Ghost OG
Rug Burn OG
Diamond Socks
Carpet Tape
child

New Strains Alert: Sour Amnesia, Dawg's Waltz, Petrolia Headstash, Tangilope, and Rug Burn OG
