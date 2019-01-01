 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Rose Sherlock Glass Pipe in Red, Blue or Purple

by Humble Pride Glass

This single bend rose sherlock glass pipe can be made in transparent Red, Purple or Blue (Blue comes with sparkly edged petals) at this time. It features 2 formed opaque greenleaves that function as a stand, so the pipe will stand up for you. This rose pipe measures about 5 inches "long", though about 7 inches when stretched out (accumulative length).

Rose Bud

Rose Bud

Rose Bud by Royal Choice Farms in an indica-dominant cross with an enticing floral aroma. Known for its skunky rose smell and dense node clusters, Rose Bud offers consumers a relaxing buzz with a pleasant mental sizzle. This strain falls under the “beach chair” category, imbuing the consumer with an elevated, laid-back mood.

I am an independent glass artist from Eugene, Oregon who has been bringing unique art glass designs to you since 2001. I designed the Chili and Banana pipe in 2001-02, and have since created a full line of brightly colored, durable and functional glass art pipes which I personally handcraft just for you! All items are customizable upon request, and I strive to bring you excellent customer service and glass art at a reasonable price.