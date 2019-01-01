Rose Sherlock Glass Pipe in Red, Blue or Purple
by Humble Pride GlassWrite a review
$60.00MSRP
About this product
This single bend rose sherlock glass pipe can be made in transparent Red, Purple or Blue (Blue comes with sparkly edged petals) at this time. It features 2 formed opaque greenleaves that function as a stand, so the pipe will stand up for you. This rose pipe measures about 5 inches "long", though about 7 inches when stretched out (accumulative length).
About this strain
Rose Bud
Rose Bud by Royal Choice Farms in an indica-dominant cross with an enticing floral aroma. Known for its skunky rose smell and dense node clusters, Rose Bud offers consumers a relaxing buzz with a pleasant mental sizzle. This strain falls under the “beach chair” category, imbuing the consumer with an elevated, laid-back mood.