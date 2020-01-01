 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Diamond Applicator

by Humboldt Gold

Humboldt Gold is pleased to offer their Blue Diamond Applicator. This concentrate delivers potent, tranquil relaxation in an easy to use applicator. Dip into your favorite rig or squeeze onto a blunt, Humboldt Gold's Blue Diamond Applicator packs incredible flavor and aromatics with each use. For best results dab at a lower temperature to detect the full bodied flavors of Blue Diamond terpenes. Available in 500/1000 MG Applicators

Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond is a mostly indica strain bred by BioQueen genetics. Although its exact parentage is unknown, Blue Diamond descends from an indica-dominant hybrid and inherits a hashy, earthy aroma. It finishes flowering quickly, rewarding growers with yields of large, chunky buds after eight weeks.

Humboldt Gold is pleased to deliver consistency and honesty in each of our cannabis products. Our menu of Co2 Extracted Cannabis Oil is available in vape cartridges and glass syringe applicators, making administering your euphoria a breeze. A dab of Humboldt Gold is guaranteed to provide consistency in flavor, potency, and effect. Take a rip from our cartridge or dab from our syringe for an experience that will leave you feeling golden.