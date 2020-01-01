 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Diamond Cartridge

by Humboldt Gold

About this product

When you're in the mood for something sweet, try Humboldt Gold's Blue Diamond Cartridge, the Indica heavy effects of Blue Diamond are perfectly encapsulated in a cartridge that's compatible with most battery types. Take a pull and feel the euphoria and relaxation wash over you while tempting your taste buds with a earthy sweet profile. Available in 500/1000 MG Cartridge

About this strain

Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond is a mostly indica strain bred by BioQueen genetics. Although its exact parentage is unknown, Blue Diamond descends from an indica-dominant hybrid and inherits a hashy, earthy aroma. It finishes flowering quickly, rewarding growers with yields of large, chunky buds after eight weeks.

About this brand

Humboldt Gold is pleased to deliver consistency and honesty in each of our cannabis products. Our menu of Co2 Extracted Cannabis Oil is available in vape cartridges and glass syringe applicators, making administering your euphoria a breeze. A dab of Humboldt Gold is guaranteed to provide consistency in flavor, potency, and effect. Take a rip from our cartridge or dab from our syringe for an experience that will leave you feeling golden.