Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
When you're in the mood for something sweet, try Humboldt Gold's Blue Diamond Cartridge, the Indica heavy effects of Blue Diamond are perfectly encapsulated in a cartridge that's compatible with most battery types. Take a pull and feel the euphoria and relaxation wash over you while tempting your taste buds with a earthy sweet profile. Available in 500/1000 MG Cartridge
Blue Diamond is a mostly indica strain bred by BioQueen genetics. Although its exact parentage is unknown, Blue Diamond descends from an indica-dominant hybrid and inherits a hashy, earthy aroma. It finishes flowering quickly, rewarding growers with yields of large, chunky buds after eight weeks.