 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Climate controls
  5. Air Box Stealth

Air Box Stealth

by Hydrotek Hydroponics

Write a review
Hydrotek Hydroponics Growing Climate Controls Air Box Stealth

About this product

Airbox Stealth Edition Controlled-environment agriculture will provide the optimal growing conditions for cannabis plants. To that end, total control of the environmental atmosphere must be achieved. Unfiltered air transports pollutants including insects, molds, mildews, spores, pollen, dust, dander and other airborne particles. Whether growing in large open warehouses or tiny individual rooms, AIRBOX has the perfect air filtration system for your grow. Airborne contaminants, stagnate air and unwanted odors are a thing of the past! Airbox is manufactured using heavy duty aluminized steel and is designed to be mounted in any orientation to any duct or filtering system. The activated coconut carbon filters do a fantastic job on odors! Through the process of adsorption, odor causing contaminants become trapped within the vast pore structure of the carbon substrate and are eliminated from the circulating air. For maximum results, the airtight AIRBOX design uses 100% of the filter surface rather than the uneven distribution found in most canister style filters. An additional advantage over the cumbersome and heavy canisters are the easily replaceable coconut carbon filters that weigh only 6lbs or less each. Licensed producers of medical and recreational cannabis must have strict odor control to meet municipal, state, and federal regulations. AIRBOX manufactures some of the most efficient and maintenance free odor control air filtration systems in the commercial cannabis industry. Rest assured that whether you choose an off-the-shelf STEALTH Edition AirBox or require a custom design for your facility, the Airbox by RSE inc. has odor control locked down! For nearly 50 years RSE inc. has been designing, manufacturing, and installing air filtration equipment in the USA. - Easy to install, easy to use, easy to maintain - Adaptable to any duct/filtering system - Replaceable high-flow carbon filters - 100% premium virgin coconut charcoal - 100% air tight, continuous worry-free operation - 100% of the filter surface area is used - 500 to 3500 CFM (Available in 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 inches) - For commercial or residential applications - Made in the USA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hydrotek Hydroponics Logo
Since 1998, Hydrotek Hydroponics has been North Americas’ hydroponic distributor of choice for quality wholesale gardening supplies. Our catalog of select hydroponic growing equipment includes some of the top manufacturers from around the globe, including world-renowned Cyco Flower pharmaceutical grade nutrients, greenhouse lighting fixtures from industry leader Agrolux, Airbox brand advanced air filtration systems, Remo nutrients, Philips lighting, Airstream greenhouses, Hesi dutch nutrients, the original Pollinator, and more. Hydrotek Hydroponics strives to provide the best solutions, and not a confusingly large selection, for your hydroponic garden. In addition to the brands we proudly distribute we also offer consultation services for licensed producers and store owners including light mapping, CAD design, custom manufacturing, and turn key solutions