Cyco Flower Platinum Series Pharmacuetical Grade Nutrients

by Hydrotek Hydroponics

About this product

The Cyco Platinum Series line of plant nutrients is the benchmark in plant nutrient purity, performance, and technical advancement. Defined by the EU Pharmacopeia, our 100% pharmaceutical grade sourced minerals are guaranteed a purity of 99.8%, guaranteeing no heavy metals, manufacturing by-products, or fillers will be in your end products. The manufacturing practices used in manufacturing Cyco Platinum Series nutrients are unique with the involvement of proteinate science. Proteinates are formed by a separate manufacturing process that joins 99.8% pure minerals with L-Amino acids physically on the molecular level. The resulting 100% authentic amino chelates are then blended into our products resulting in superior mineral availability while drastically lowering latent salt content. The result is a spectacularly clean, efficient, and potent product allowing growers across the world to have the purest plants Mother Nature and science allows. Exclusively distributed in Canada by HYDROTEK HYDROPONICS.

About this brand

Since 1998, Hydrotek Hydroponics has been North Americas’ hydroponic distributor of choice for quality wholesale gardening supplies. Our catalog of select hydroponic growing equipment includes some of the top manufacturers from around the globe, including world-renowned Cyco Flower pharmaceutical grade nutrients, greenhouse lighting fixtures from industry leader Agrolux, Airbox brand advanced air filtration systems, Remo nutrients, Philips lighting, Airstream greenhouses, Hesi dutch nutrients, the original Pollinator, and more. Hydrotek Hydroponics strives to provide the best solutions, and not a confusingly large selection, for your hydroponic garden. In addition to the brands we proudly distribute we also offer consultation services for licensed producers and store owners including light mapping, CAD design, custom manufacturing, and turn key solutions