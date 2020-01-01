 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
I Love Growing Marijuana

The fertilizer complete set by Bergman’s contains all of the nutrients you need to take care of your plants from seedlings to harvest. In this complete set, you’ll find 10 grams of Seedling Fertilizer to give your babies a healthy start from the get-go. You’ll also find 25 grams of Growtime Fertilizer, designed to protect your plants and improve the soil quality. The third pouch is Flowertime Fertilizer, a high potassium concentration to enhance foliage growth and produce potent buds. The final pouch is 10 grams of Plant Booster, a nutritional powerhouse to add to your plants in the last stages of their vegetative state.

Bred by House Genetics, Mother of All Cherries is an indica-dominant hybrid of Mother of Berries and Cherry Pie. It has compact trichome-coated buds with purple accents, and retains a sweet berry scent. Mother of All Cherries is a great strain for anyone with a passion for fruity buds and heavy-hitting indicas.

 

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.