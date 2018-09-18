About this product

The fertilizer complete set by Bergman’s contains all of the nutrients you need to take care of your plants from seedlings to harvest. In this complete set, you’ll find 10 grams of Seedling Fertilizer to give your babies a healthy start from the get-go. You’ll also find 25 grams of Growtime Fertilizer, designed to protect your plants and improve the soil quality. The third pouch is Flowertime Fertilizer, a high potassium concentration to enhance foliage growth and produce potent buds. The final pouch is 10 grams of Plant Booster, a nutritional powerhouse to add to your plants in the last stages of their vegetative state.