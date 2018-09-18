I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
The fertilizer complete set by Bergman’s contains all of the nutrients you need to take care of your plants from seedlings to harvest. In this complete set, you’ll find 10 grams of Seedling Fertilizer to give your babies a healthy start from the get-go. You’ll also find 25 grams of Growtime Fertilizer, designed to protect your plants and improve the soil quality. The third pouch is Flowertime Fertilizer, a high potassium concentration to enhance foliage growth and produce potent buds. The final pouch is 10 grams of Plant Booster, a nutritional powerhouse to add to your plants in the last stages of their vegetative state.
Mother of All Cherries effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
66% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!