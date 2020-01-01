 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  The Complete Marijuana Seed & Grow Set (High Yield)

The Complete Marijuana Seed & Grow Set (High Yield)

by I Love Growing Marijuana

The Complete Marijuana Seed & Grow Set (High Yield)

About this product

The Marijuana Growing Kit contains all of the essentials for you to grow high yield marijuana flowers. Inside, you’ll find 20 high yielding Big Bud feminized seeds that will produce hybrid plants that are 60% Sativa and 40% Indica. In as soon as 9 weeks, you’ll be producing plants that contain up to 16% THC, which provides a euphoric, happy and sometimes even relaxed buzz. The Big Bud strain is ideal to tackle depression, insomnia, pain and even stress. In the kit, you’ll also find marijuana fertilizer to treat 5 - 10 plants and plant protector to help keep away mold and pests.

About this strain

Mother of All Cherries

Mother of All Cherries

Bred by House Genetics, Mother of All Cherries is an indica-dominant hybrid of Mother of Berries and Cherry Pie. It has compact trichome-coated buds with purple accents, and retains a sweet berry scent. Mother of All Cherries is a great strain for anyone with a passion for fruity buds and heavy-hitting indicas.

 

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.