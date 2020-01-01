The Complete Marijuana Seed & Grow Set (High Yield)
The Marijuana Growing Kit contains all of the essentials for you to grow high yield marijuana flowers. Inside, you’ll find 20 high yielding Big Bud feminized seeds that will produce hybrid plants that are 60% Sativa and 40% Indica. In as soon as 9 weeks, you’ll be producing plants that contain up to 16% THC, which provides a euphoric, happy and sometimes even relaxed buzz. The Big Bud strain is ideal to tackle depression, insomnia, pain and even stress. In the kit, you’ll also find marijuana fertilizer to treat 5 - 10 plants and plant protector to help keep away mold and pests.
