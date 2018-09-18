The Complete Marijuana Seed & Grow Set (High Yield)
The Marijuana Growing Kit contains all of the essentials for you to grow high yield marijuana flowers. Inside, you’ll find 20 high yielding Big Bud feminized seeds that will produce hybrid plants that are 60% Sativa and 40% Indica. In as soon as 9 weeks, you’ll be producing plants that contain up to 16% THC, which provides a euphoric, happy and sometimes even relaxed buzz. The Big Bud strain is ideal to tackle depression, insomnia, pain and even stress. In the kit, you’ll also find marijuana fertilizer to treat 5 - 10 plants and plant protector to help keep away mold and pests.
About this strain
Bred by House Genetics, Mother of All Cherries is an indica-dominant hybrid of Mother of Berries and Cherry Pie. It has compact trichome-coated buds with purple accents, and retains a sweet berry scent. Mother of All Cherries is a great strain for anyone with a passion for fruity buds and heavy-hitting indicas.
Mother of All Cherries effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
66% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.