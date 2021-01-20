 Loading…

Sativa

Auto Amnesia Haze Fem

by i49 Genetics

i49 Genetics Cannabis Seeds Auto Amnesia Haze Fem

About this product

Auto Amnesia Haze Fem strain is a plant with an amazing lineage, and it's an excellent choice for sativa fans. Contrary to its name, it delivers a composed high, and those who indulge are pretty much guaranteed an explosion of vitality. It is ideal if you need a spark of creativity and positivity to kick start your day.

About this brand

i49 Genetics Logo
There’s no better time to embark on your next grow project and we’ll be here to guide you through every step of your journey. Welcome to i49 Genetics

About this strain

Amnesia Haze

Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

