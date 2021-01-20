Auto Amnesia Haze Fem
About this product
Auto Amnesia Haze Fem strain is a plant with an amazing lineage, and it's an excellent choice for sativa fans. Contrary to its name, it delivers a composed high, and those who indulge are pretty much guaranteed an explosion of vitality. It is ideal if you need a spark of creativity and positivity to kick start your day.
About this brand
i49 Genetics
About this strain
Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.
