  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Bedrock Bar 500

Bedrock Bar 500

by IamEdible

IamEdible THC infused High Dose white chocolate bar with fruity puffed rice cereal is sectioned into 20 easy dosing pieces. Ingredients: White Chocolate,Fruity Puffed Rice Cereal,Salt, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Coconut oil, Ethanol extracted cannabis oil, Sunset Sherbet Terp, Strawnana Terp. Divide total cannabinoids by 20 to get the dosage per piece. Approximately 25mg per piece.

I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.